Hamilton school and kindergarten out of lockdown after reports of gun shots

A Hamilton school and kindergarten were put into lockdown this afternoon after reports of a firearm incident in the area.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Rima school in Hamilton. Source: Google Maps

Police say they were alerted around 1:20pm to a report of possible gun shots in the Enderley area.

A local school and kindergarten went into lockdown as a precaution.

The principal of TKKM o Te Ara Rima middle school told 1 NEWS they were put in lockdown at 1:30pm.

Police say they have taken "extensive inquiries in the area however nothing suspicious has been located and cordons have now been stood down."

Inquiries into the gun shots report are ongoing.