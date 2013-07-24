Hamilton restaurant hit by blaze

Source:
Fire crews were called out to a fire in a Hamilton restaurant early today.
Eight fire crews responded about 4.45am to the blaze at the Mexican restaurant on Victoria Street.
Fire engine
Source: 1 NEWS
A Fire Service spokesman said the blaze is believed to have started in the kitchen.
A search was carried out top flour and second floor as it was believed people may have been trapped inside.
The search found no occupants inside.
The fire has now been contained to the bottom floor of the building.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news