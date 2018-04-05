Hamilton Powerball punter wins $10.2 million

It'll be a night to remember for a lucky punter from Hamilton after winning $10.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Whitcoulls The Base in Hamilton.

The $10.2 million prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

It's the second time in less than a month that Powerball has been struck, following an Auckland MyLotto player who won $9.2 million in late May.

Three other Lotto players from Auckland, Cambridge and Waitara will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 each with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Chartwell Food Centre & Lotto in Auckland, New World Cambridge in Cambridge and Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland won $800,000 tonight. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Berrymans in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.