Hamilton policeman undergoing surgery after being shot in shoulder

A police officer who was shot during an incident overnight will remain in hospital for several days while an investigation into the incident continues.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers addresses the media after a Hamilton police officer was shot. Source: 1 NEWS

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said the officer is likely to make a full recovery from his shoulder injury, but acknowledged "the situation could have been significantly more serious."

"Fortunately, the officer is doing well and will make a full recovery but obviously the situation was such that could have had a very, very different outcome."

The "experienced" policeman was investigating a vehicle of interest during a traffic stop on Bankwood Street in the suburb of Chartwell.

A 23-year-old man allegedly got out of the vehicle while carrying a gun and fired at the officer, who was wearing standard-issue police armour.

The driver then fled the scene in their car, while the man who allegedly shot the officer stole his police car.

According to Chambers, the keys "were actually with the officer" and not left inside the vehicle during the incident.

"The officer was able to call for assistance himself and police colleagues were very quick in arriving to support him and took him straight to Waikato Hospital.

"He did remarkably well in a situation that was unfolding very, very quickly."

With help from the Eagle helicopter, police were able to locate the 27-year-old driver on Sherwood Ave, along with their car.

Later this morning, the man who allegedly shot the police officer was located at a Ngaruawahia address.

According to Chambers, the gun linked to the incident has also been recovered.

"That person will face a range of charges, which is likely to include aggravated wounding, a range of firearms-related offences and the unlawful taking of a police car," he said.

Chambers took a moment to acknowledge the actions of members of the public for their assistance in this "extremely concerning and totally unacceptable" situation.

"Obviously a frightening situation for any police colleague to find themselves in a situation as such as this.

"Any situation that involved the use of firearms against anyone is totally unacceptable – here’s a situation where a police colleague was working hard to keep their community safe."