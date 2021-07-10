Man charged after police officer shot in Hamilton

A man has been charged after a police officer was shot during a routine traffic stop in Hamilton overnight.

The 23-year-old man was charged with aggravated wounding, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

He is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday.

Police say they are continuing to make enquiries over the incident, and further charges are likely.

The officer remains in Waikato Hospital in a stable condition after being shot in the shoulder.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said the officer is likely to make a full recovery from his injury, but acknowledged "the situation could have been significantly more serious".

"Fortunately, the officer is doing well and will make a full recovery but obviously the situation was such that could have had a very, very different outcome."

The "experienced" policeman was investigating a vehicle of interest during a traffic stop on Bankwood Street in the suburb of Chartwell.

A 23-year-old man allegedly got out of the vehicle while carrying a gun and fired at the officer, who was wearing standard-issue police armour.

It's alleged the driver then fled the scene in their car, while police say the man who allegedly shot the officer stole his police car.

According to Chambers, the keys "were actually with the officer" and not left inside the vehicle during the incident.

"The officer was able to call for assistance himself and police colleagues were very quick in arriving to support him and took him straight to Waikato Hospital.

"He did remarkably well in a situation that was unfolding very, very quickly."

With help from the Eagle helicopter, police were able to locate the driver on Sherwood Ave, along with their car.

Later this morning, the man who allegedly shot the police officer was located at a Ngaruawahia address.

According to Chambers, the gun linked to the incident has also been recovered.

Chambers took a moment to acknowledge the actions of members of the public for their assistance in this "extremely concerning and totally unacceptable" situation.

"Obviously a frightening situation for any police colleague to find themselves in a situation as such as this.