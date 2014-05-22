Hamilton police hunt man with cuts after woman he was assaulting hit him on the head

Hamilton police are hunting a man who may have cuts on his head after a woman he assaulted fought him off and hit him on the head.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

Acting Detective Sergeant Michael Handley says the woman was walking south on Higgins Road, Frankton, near Ramsay Street between 4.30am and 5am on Saturday.

She was approached from behind on the footpath and assaulted. The man forced her to the ground before she fought him off and hit him on the head.

The man ran away and was last seen heading north on Higgins Road towards Killarney Road, Mr Handley said.

The man is described as medium build and height, wearing all black and he may have lacerations or cuts on his head.