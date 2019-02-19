TODAY |

Hamilton player claims $10.3 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Source:  1 NEWS

A Hamilton-based Lotto player will be celebrating tonight, taking home $10.3 million in tonight's Powerball First Division draw.

A winning Powerball ticket on the Lotto NZ App. Source: Lotto NZ

The winning ticket saw the player claim $10m from Powerball First Division, and a further $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The win is the fourth time this year that an eight-figure sum has been won, with two shares of $25.1m went in February, before a $13.2m windfall in Whanganui last month.

Two players, coming from Aucland and Wellington, took out $333,333 each from First Division, while Strike rolled over for a $1 million prize in a must-win draw this Saturday.

