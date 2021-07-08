Hamilton mum mistaken for potential burglar by neighbours while driving newborn to sleep

A Facebook community neighbourhood watch group in Hamilton were doing their job this week, but paid a little too much attention to a desperate mum in the area who decided to drive her baby to sleep.

The group mistook Karina Missen for someone suspect, scoping out the neighbourhood as the exhausted mother circled the street in an effort to get her two-month-old baby to sleep.

Missen posted her experience on Tik Tok after residents on the Greenhill Park Community and Residents Facebook page began commenting.

“The car has been circling on Capper Cres cent 7 times in the past 10 mins…. should I call the police?” a concerned citizen said.

"You could take your phone and show the people in the car driving past that you are recording them," one helpful resident suggested.

“Yes, please," another replied. "This car was doing the same thing yesterday. Perhaps go out to your letterbox and have a good look at them and get the plate number. Cops may as well check them out."

Missen was quick to join in on the conversation in order to allay their fears.

"Sorry! No it's me. My 2-month-old fell asleep in the car."

Missen noted the neighbours were “super apologetic after, and removed their post”.

“We’re a little neighbourhood so I can kinda understand the concern,” she said in her Tik Tok comments.

Missen told Seven Sharp she finally did get baby Jack to sleep but only after 40 minutes of driving.

She said she was “mortified” and “embarrassed” at having her car plastered all over the local community page but says she was heartened by residents' apologetic response.

“They were all so lovely – as soon as I said what I was doing they were really apologetic and said ‘drive past any time’.”

“It was really nice in the end,” Missen laughed.

She commended them for looking out for one another in the neighbourhood.