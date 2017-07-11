Hamilton mum makes 62 meals from $100 to 'just give it a go'

A Hamilton mother is attempting to ease pressure of cooking on a budget, after working out how to make 62 meals with just $100 worth of groceries.

Katherine Lynch, who spoke on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, has a background in sports and nutrition and wants to show Kiwi families how easy it is to cook healthy nutritious meals on a budget.

She says the response to her "experiment" has been overwhelming, with thousands of emails and comments on Facebook.



Ms Lynch said she didn't do anything "over the top", instead it was regular meals she would cook for her family.

"$100 is a lot of food for dinner ingredients, I thought I'd just give it a go."

She made cottage pie, chicken rice risotto, spaghetti bolognese, roast chicken, chicken pasta bake and devilled sausages.

"I kept the portion sizes within the Heart Foundation recommendations. There's a good variety of different food, frozen vegetable and fresh vegetables.

"if you've got $100 it can go a really long way."