Hamilton mini-mart worker assaulted and robbed in front of her two young children

Source:NZN
A mini-mart in Hamilton has been robbed.
Police emergency scene
Source: 1 NEWS
Police were called to the Palmerston Mini Mart, on the corner of Palmerston St and Pembroke St, just after midday on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.
The offenders entered and demanded money and fled with cash.
One person was hit on the arm, but was not seriously injured and an ambulance was declined.
The worker who was assaulted was a woman who had two young children with her, the Waikato Times reports.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news