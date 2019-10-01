TODAY |

Hamilton mayoral elections: Meet the candidates

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Politics

Voting is well underway in the local government elections - but who is vying for the top mayoral spot in New Zealand's fourth largest city? 

TVNZ1's Q+A met the eight candidates: Louisa Hutt, Mike West, Andrew King, Lisa Lewis, Jack Gielen, James Casson, Angela O'Leary and Paula Southgate. 

The voting system in Hamilton is first past the post, with the last election seeing candidate Ms Southgate missing out by six votes to incumbent mayor Andrew King. 

It was reportedly the closest election result in the history of New Zealand. 

Hamilton's voter turn out has been lower than the national average for the last few elections, but Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard Briggs said he was optimistic the turn out would be better this election. 

"We've gone as big as we can to get the message out there," he told Q+A. 

Q+A is on TVNZ1 on Mondays at 9.30pm, and the episode is then available on TVNZ OnDemand and as a podcast in all the usual places.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Reporter Whena Own visits the Waikato city to see why the eight candidates want the top job. Source: Q+A
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Ardie Savea to wear goggles to protect eyesight for All Blacks clash with Canada
2
Aussie senator vows to fight 'absolutely disgusting' visa system for Kiwis living across Tasman
3
Story on baby Harri, saved by Starship Air Ambulance, leads to huge donation
4
SuperGold Card app launched with many businesses offering discounts to over-65-year-olds
5
Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman, 20, dies in hospital after suffering critical injuries in Waikato crash
01:35

Man accused of murdering Michael McGrath pleads not guilty at first Christchurch court appearance
03:44

'Glimmer of hope' Maketu Pies keep running if new owner's found
09:12

'Real children with real lives' - Children's Minister defends Oranga Tamariki baby uplifts