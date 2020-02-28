Hamilton man surprises wife at lunch with news of $10.3 million Lotto win

A Hamilton man has surprised his wife at lunch with news of their $10.3 million Lotto win.

Source: 1 NEWS

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto for the Lotto draw on Wednesday May 13, 2020.

Speaking to Lotto, one of the lucky winners said she popped home from work for lunch, only to discover that she and her husband were $10.3 million richer.

“I walked into the house and my husband was sitting at the kitchen table. There was an envelope waiting for me in my spot,” the woman said. “He was acting strange - it was a bit awkward.”

“He told me to open the envelope – inside was a newspaper clipping of an article saying someone from Hamilton had won $10.3 million. I said, ‘why are you showing me this?’

"He replied with, ‘it’s us, we are the winners.’ I thought he was joking,” said the woman.

“I didn’t get it – I didn’t understand why he was showing me the article. ‘That’s not us,’ I said.

"He had to show me the ticket on his phone before I believed him – I’ll never forget that moment - it felt too good to be true. It was very emotional.”

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, say the win has come after a challenging time in their lives.

According to Lotto, the man lost his job during the lockdown period, and the woman, a healthcare worker has been working as an essential worker throughout.

“This could not have come at a better time for us,” he said.

“I lost my job at the beginning of the lockdown, so we’ve been really worried about our future, particularly the impact it would have on our retirement, and our children’s education.”

The man first became aware of their win when he checked his emails the day after the draw, noticing there was one from MyLotto Customer Support.

“I saw an email saying I had won a prize and thought it must have been spam. I logged into MyLotto and checked my ticket – and sure enough it said I had won.

"My wife was at work, so I asked someone else in our bubble to check it for me to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. They confirmed: ‘Yep, that definitely says you’ve won $10 million.’ I couldn’t believe it!”

They couple are now planning to repair a beloved old car that broke down recently, pay off their mortgage, support their children’s tertiary education, and look for ways they can help other people in need.