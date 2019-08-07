TODAY |

Hamilton man charged with assault after spitting on police officer

Source:  1 NEWS

A 20-year-old man has been charged with assault after he spat on a police officer numerous times outside a supermarket in Hamilton yesterday. 

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to the store in central Hamilton around midday over reports the man was suspected of shoplifting. 

He attempted to flee after being arrested by police, then spat at police several times while they tried to detain him. 

Acting Waikato District Commander, Inspector Andrew Mortimore said while there are measures in place to try and protect officers from incidents like this, they are at risk as frontline workers. 

"While rare, such behaviour is highly concerning and potentially extremely dangerous," he says.

While these are challenging times for the public, it "does not excuse" this behaviour and will not be tolerated, he added.

Both officers received medical advice and support but won't be made to self isolate. 

The offender is set to appear in the Hamilton District Court later today on charges of common assault, escapes custody, theft and willful damage. 

