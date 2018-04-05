Hamilton man buys Lotto ticket 'on a whim' while taking kids for haircut and strikes $9.3m jackpot

A trip to take the kids for a haircut has lead to a Hamilton man striking the $9.3 million Lotto Powerball jackpot.

Lotto Powerball (file picture). Source: Lotto

The man who wants to remain anonymous had taken his kids for a haircut at a mall and then popped into Chartwell Lotto for a ticket in Saturday night's draw "on a whim" before heading back to the car at Chartwell shopping centre.

"I just put the ticket in my wallet and got on with our day," he said in a statement issued by Lotto.

It wasn't until Sunday evening that the man checked his ticket.

"Then I saw Powerball had been won too - but I had no idea I'd bought a ticket from the winning store, let alone that the winning ticket was sitting right next to me," he said.

Then he saw "Major Prize Winner" show up on his Lotto app.

"The kids weren't too sure what was going on, so I took a depth breath to collect myself. Then I turned to them and said "What would you do if we won Lotto?'"

A puppy, holiday and new house were all on the shopping list.

He checked the numbers again before telling his kids.

"I really couldn't believe it. I felt like I was in a dream! My youngest son started jumping and shouting."

The man - still trembling with the shock - called his friends, who rushed over thinking something was wrong.

The winner collected his prize at the Lotto NZ Auckland Head Office this morning.