Hamilton law student takes government to court over 'inadequate' greenhouse gas targets

Source:
A Hamilton law student is taking the government to court over what she says are its inadequate greenhouse gas targets.
Sarah Thomson is confident of getting a case here after similar cases overseas have proved successful.
"The court's a last line of defence, we haven't had enough action from our government.
"It doesn’t feel like David and Goliath because I have some amazing scientists and lawyers backing me," Ms Thomson told 1 NEWS.
One of those scientists is James Renwick, who says it's a moral issue for the government.
"We don't get let off the hook because we're a small country," Mr Renwick said.
Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett said in a statement that the government is comfortable New Zealand's Paris climate target is fair.
The case is set to get underway on Monday morning, with a protest to take place outside the high court before then.
