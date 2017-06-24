Hamilton law student takes government to court over 'inadequate' greenhouse gas targets

A Hamilton law student is taking the government to court over what she says are its inadequate greenhouse gas targets.

Sarah Thomson is confident of getting a case here after similar cases overseas have proved successful.

"The court's a last line of defence, we haven't had enough action from our government.

"It doesn’t feel like David and Goliath because I have some amazing scientists and lawyers backing me," Ms Thomson told 1 NEWS.

One of those scientists is James Renwick, who says it's a moral issue for the government.

"We don't get let off the hook because we're a small country," Mr Renwick said.

Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett said in a statement that the government is comfortable New Zealand's Paris climate target is fair.