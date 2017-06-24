 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Hamilton law student takes government to court over 'inadequate' greenhouse gas targets

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Hamilton law student is taking the government to court over what she says are its inadequate greenhouse gas targets.

It follows other successful court challenges on climate change overseas.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sarah Thomson is confident of getting a case here after similar cases overseas have proved successful.

"The court's a last line of defence, we haven't had enough action from our government.

"It doesn’t feel like David and Goliath because I have some amazing scientists and lawyers backing me," Ms Thomson told 1 NEWS.

One of those scientists is James Renwick, who says it's a moral issue for the government.

"We don't get let off the hook because we're a small country," Mr Renwick said.

Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett said in a statement that the government is comfortable New Zealand's Paris climate target is fair.

The case is set to get underway on Monday morning, with a protest to take place outside the high court before then.

Related

Environment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

America's Cup LIVE: Team New Zealand v Oracle, race 6

00:20
2
The young winger scored on his home turf as to cap off clinical passing play at Eden Park.

All Blacks vanquish Lions at Eden Park to claim opening Test victory

00:30
3
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


4
Fire generic

Large fire in abandoned Nelson hospital

00:25
5
The rookie winger says his mum will be the decider on where the jersey will end up.

Proud Rieko Ioane reveals what will happen to his All Blacks jersey after heroic performance against Lions


00:30
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

America's Cup LIVE: Team New Zealand v Oracle, race 6

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup finals series from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ