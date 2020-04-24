Hamilton home searched in homicide investigation

Police began searching a Hamilton property today as part of a murder investigation.

Sao Young Source: New Zealand Police

Sao Young, 40, was last seen alive on the evening of March 12 in the Enderley/Fairfield area of Hamilton.

"We believe this was likely the night he was killed," Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin said today.

His body was discovered at a rural property in Horsham Downs on April 13. It's believed his body was transported there after his death.

Today, police confirmed they had executed a search warrant at a property on Casey Avenue in Hamilton.

The armed offenders squad and police detectives are at the scene, with a forensic examination to take place over coming days.

Mr Loughrin said an investigation team of 30 people, including specialist staff, were working to help provide closure for Mr Young’s family.

Mr Young arrived in New Zealand from Cambodia in 1992 and has been described by many as a gentle person who would not harm anyone.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Mr Young on March 12 or have information regarding his death to contact police by calling 105 and quoting file number 200413/6113, or contacting the Op Kane investigation team directly on 021 191 0879.