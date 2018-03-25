 

Hamilton gears up with new affordable housing

Hamilton may soon be adding more than 1600 homes in three new special housing areas.

The Government's planned new development will be on 29 hectares of land formerly part of Unitec's Mt Albert campus.

Source: 1 NEWS

Hamilton City Council sent three proposals for nearly 1500 homes in north Rotokauri, 150 homes in Te Rapa and 15 near Hamilton Lake to be approved by the government.

Its mayor Andrew King said this would be a massive step towards improving the city's housing market.

"Hamilton needs more homes quickly to ease the pressure on the housing market for renters and buyers," he said.

"Developing special housing areas is our way to help fast track the number of new homes built in the city."

At least 40 percent of houses in the three developments would be affordable.

The council said the three proposals had been through at least one round of community consultation with people who lived on, or owned, the land in surrounding areas.

It said its special housing area policy would be updated once the government had definite details on its KiwiBuild housing scheme.

- By Jessie Chiang

