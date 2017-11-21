Hamilton father finds man holding knife to 3-year-old

A Hamilton man was stabbed early this morning after waking to find an intruder holding a knife to his child.
The father heard noises in his Pukete home about 12.30am and went to investigate.
He found an intruder holding a knife to his 3-year-old.
The father started wrestling with the man and suffered multiple stab wounds.
When police arrived a short time later the pair were still involved in a tussle in the toddler's bedroom.
The father suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Waikato Hospital.
A 25-year-old man, who also suffered some cuts, has been arrested and is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court today.