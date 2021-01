Hamilton District Court is in lockdown after a woman with Covid-19 symptoms entered.

Hamilton District Court. Source: 1 NEWS

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told 1 NEWS a member of the public entered the court with symptoms of Covid-19 and the court is currently in lockdown.

The person was a worker at a managed isolation facility and had been given a Covid-19 test, the NZ Herald reports.

The Ministry is due to issue more information shortly.