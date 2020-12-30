Hamilton District Court locked down after border worker awaiting Covid-19 test visits

Hamilton District Court went into lockdown this morning after a border worker who was tested for Covid-19 visited the courthouse.

Earlier this morning, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson told 1 NEWS a member of the public entered the court with symptoms of Covid-19 and the court was put in lockdown.

Acting Deputy Secretary Corporate and Digital Services Maeve Neilson said in a statement that the court building was temporarily put into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The court building will remain closed for the rest of the day while the areas the woman was in is sanitised.

The Ministry of Health says the woman was a border worker who had been tested as part of routine testing yesterday.

They say the risk to the public is low.

Neilson says court participants have left the courthouse and the Ministry of Justice advised anyone who was at the courthouse this morning to call their doctor or get a test if they become unwell.

This afternoon no one was allowed into the court, although staff could still be seen inside. Some court staff were being sent home early.

One man, who had arrived to sort out some paperwork at the court today, told 1 NEWS he had no idea the court had been shut until he saw a 'court closed' sign on the door.

Another man, Dave, who had arrived to inquire about jury service, was also unaware the court was closed.

"It's just a sign of the times," he told 1 NEWS outside the court.