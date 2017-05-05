 

Hamilton dairy attendant punched in face after refusing to hand over cash to four robbers, one with imitation gun

A Hamilton shopkeeper was punched in the face after refusing  to hand over money to four robbers who pointed what appeared to be an imitation gun at him.

Four robbers demand money in Hamilton dairy.

Source: Supplied

Police say four males, believed to be youths, went into a dairy on Bankwood Road shortly after midday today, presented the apparent imitation firearm at a staff member and demanded money.

The shopkeeper refused to hand over the money and was then punched in the face, said Detective Sergeant Nicola Cornes.

She said police are supporting the victim who is understandably shaken by the event.

"Police would like to assure the public that we take incidents of this nature very seriously and are committed to holding the offender's accountable," Ms Cornes said.

"We are appealing to the public for any information on the incident."

Police would like to speak with the people pictured in the CCTV stills or anyone who may have information, she said.

The robbers in the dairy in Hamilton.

Source: Supplied

Top
