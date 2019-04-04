TODAY |

Hamilton councillor resigns over controversial social media posts following Christchurch terrorist attack

A Hamilton City Councillor, criticised for social media posts following the Christchurch terrorist attack, has resigned from his job at Immigration New Zealand.

James Casson had condemned the country's response to the mosque shootings, including the banning of firearms and the alleged gunman's manifesto.

Mr Casson wrote on social media that for each bunch of flowers laid, each memorial held and each tear shed, the alleged gunman wins.

In another post in 2016, he described the flood of refugees into Europe as an invasion, referred to them as "scum", and called for "retribution and extreme violence" to get rid of them.

The councillor was a senior compliance officer for Immigration New Zealand, which was reviewing the circumstances after the posts came to light.

In a statement last month INZ General Manager Nicola Hogg said: "Immigration New Zealand wishes to make it clear that it does not support the comments made by this employee" and "as this is an employment matter INZ is unable to make any further comment".

But in a statement provided to 1 NEWS today, INZ General Manager Nicola Hogg said: "James Casson submitted his resignation from his job as a senior compliance officer on 20 May.

"As this is a private and confidential employment matter INZ is unable to make any further comment".

Mr Casson refused to be interviewed when approached by 1 NEWS last month, saying "I’m not allowed to talk".

    Source: 1 NEWS
