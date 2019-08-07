TODAY |

Hamilton cops bashed in late night baseball bat attack

Source:  1 NEWS

Two on-duty police officers were hospitalised last night after being bashed with a baseball bat in Hamilton. 

The pair has stopped a car containing three people during a routine traffic stop in Fairfield just before midnight, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today. 

While police spoke to the driver, he allegedly pulled out the bat and attacked both officers. Both officers were taken to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition. 

A 17-year-old was arrested and will be taken to Youth Court on charges relating to the incident. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
