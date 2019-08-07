Hamilton cops bashed in late night baseball bat attack

Two on-duty police officers were hospitalised last night after being bashed with a baseball bat in Hamilton.
The pair has stopped a car containing three people during a routine traffic stop in Fairfield just before midnight, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today.
While police spoke to the driver, he allegedly pulled out the bat and attacked both officers. Both officers were taken to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.
A 17-year-old was arrested and will be taken to Youth Court on charges relating to the incident.