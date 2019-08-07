Hamilton cop remains in hospital after late night baseball bat attack

Two on-duty police officers were hospitalised last night after being bashed with a baseball bat in Hamilton.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police this afternoon said one of the officers remained in Waikato Hospital with a skull fracture, but is in a stable condition.

The second officer has since been discharged with a concussion.

The pair has stopped a car containing three people during a routine traffic stop in Fairfield just before midnight, Hamilton City area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said.

While police spoke to the driver, he allegedly pulled out the bat and attacked both officers. Both officers were taken to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and will be taken to Youth Court on charges relating to the incident.