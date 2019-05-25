TODAY |

Hamilton City Council opens applications for extended rates rebate as part of Covid-19 support package

Source:  1 NEWS

The Hamilton City Council has today opened applications for an extended rates rebate as part of its Covid-19 support package, with eligible ratepayers receiving a maximum of $549.

New Zealand money. Source: istock.com

The extended rates rebate is a key action in the region's 12-point recovery plan to help them withstand the impact of coronavirus, the Hamilton City Council said in a statement.

The Council has initially agreed to fund $280,000 of rebates in targeted support for residential ratepayers whose employment and/or income has been directly affected by the nationwide lockdown.

To be eligible, ratepayers must show how their household income has been reduced following the impact of Covid-19, as well as having few savings and investments.

Ratepayers who have received financial support, including a benefit or accommodation supplement, from Work and Income (WINZ) due to coronavirus and have less than $20,545 in savings or investments will be eligible for the rebate.

Ratepayers whose incomes have been significantly impacted by the virus but are not receiving support from WINZ may also apply. Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The rebate will apply to the final rates instalment for 2019/20, due in late May. The value of the rebate is up to 50 per cent of the instalment, for a maximum of $549, the Council said.

Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard Briggs said while the next rates instalment is not due until late next month, people have been encouraged to apply ahead of time in order to budget in the coming weeks.

“Prior to Covid-19, we already had one of the most, if not the most, extensive rebate schemes of any council in New Zealand. I’m proud we’re extending this even further to help relieve the financial strain for those eligible ratepayers," Mr Briggs said in a statement.

The Hamilton City Council is one of several councils offering additional assistance to low-income ratepayers, on top of the nationwide rates rebate supported by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

Around 500 ratepayers saved around $250,000 on the cost of their rates in 2018/19 from rebates, according to the council.

The extended rate rebate will also be available in 2020/21.

Ratepayers who have been financially impacted by coronavirus but are not eligible for the rebate have been encouraged to contact the council to discuss a payment plan.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Coronavirus Pandemic
