TODAY |

Hamilton City Council fined $54k for overflow of wastewater, including human sewage, into Waikato River

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Hamilton and Waikato

The Hamilton City Council has been fined $54,000 for a discharge of untreated wastewater into the Waikato River.

The discharge came from the council’s central city wastewater pumping station on Anzac Parade, Waikato Regional Council said in a statement today.

It occurred over a 19-hour period in February 2018.

It contained an estimated 1.7 million litres of wastewater which contained human sewage and went directly into the Waikato River, the regional council says.

A city council engineer became aware of the overflow through a routine system check.

The overflow was due to human error that resulted in both the primary and back up equipment designed to operate the pumps and alarms to not work.

District Court Judge Melinda Dickey said the Hamilton City Council was "careless".

"Any overflow would result in a direct discharge of untreated human effluent into a river of significance.”

Judge Dickey said the river “required a more robust set of protections."

The general location on the Waikato River of the wastewater incident in February 2018. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
2
'How is this right?' Southland pet owner shares video of dog terrified by fireworks
3
All Blacks treated to haka from fans on return to New Zealand after Rugby World Cup
4
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
5
Mongrel Mob 'don’t rate a mention' in Australia, says gang expert
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:46

Occupied Ihumātao land could be granted highest heritage status
00:12

Timelapse video shows digger being freed after becoming stuck on Auckland beach

Dangerous flaws in truck chassis designs the subject of Transport Agency investigation
03:41

Fifty years of TV network news: The excess and division of the 1980s