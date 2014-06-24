Hamilton bus drivers to strike over pay

Source:RNZ rnz.co.nz
Bus services in Hamilton will be disrupted for two hours tomorrow morning, as drivers strike over pay.
The company Go Bus said it was frustrated with First Union calling a short-notice strike.
However, the union said the company was advised of the strike ballot more than three weeks ago.
Go Bus said it would do everything possible to provide as many services as possible during the strike, which starts at 7.30am.
School bus services will not be affected.
