Hamilton bus drivers set to strike this morning over pay

Bus services in Hamilton will be disrupted for two hours this morning, as drivers strike over pay.

A bus driver at the wheel.

The strike comes amid a living wage dispute between First Union members and Go Bus transport. 

The company Go Bus said it was frustrated with First Union calling a short-notice strike.

However, the union said the company was advised of the strike ballot more than three weeks ago.

Busit said they will do their best to run services during the strike, which starts at 7.30am.  

Waikato Regional Council are advising commuters to visit the Busit Facebook page for updates. 

School bus services will not be affected. 

