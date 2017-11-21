Hamilton bus driver punched in head following crash

A bus driver has been punched in the head several times after a crash between the bus and another vehicle in Hamilton.

Police were called to the assault on Rifle Range Road just before 5pm on Thursday, when a 38-year-old man allegedly punched the driver of bus.

The bus and a car had been involved in a crash at an intersection before the assault, a police spokeswoman said.

The man was arrested and charged with assault.