Hamilton bus driver punched in head following crash

A bus driver has been punched in the head several times after a crash between the bus and another vehicle in Hamilton.
Police were called to the assault on Rifle Range Road just before 5pm on Thursday, when a 38-year-old man allegedly punched the driver of bus.
The bus and a car had been involved in a crash at an intersection before the assault, a police spokeswoman said.
The man was arrested and charged with assault.
He is set to appear in Hamilton District Court on December 5.
