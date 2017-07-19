Hamilton accountant sent to prison for $740k tax fraud, spent on gambling, holidays



A Hamilton-based chartered accountant who defrauded the IRD of $741,000 has been sent to prison for three years.

Source: 1 NEWS

Megan Nyree Findlay was sentenced today in the Hamilton District Court for filing fraudulent GST and income tax returns on behalf of a company of which her family members are directors.

Findlay fraudulently obtained nearly $467,000 for herself and evaded $274,229.55 of tax by the family business whose tax returns she was preparing, resulting in a loss to taxpayers of more than $741,000.

IRD spokesperson Richard Philp says Findlay filed 22 GST and six income tax returns on behalf of the family company, Newlook International Ltd.

“The returns were entirely fabricated and bore no resemblance to the actual sales and expenses contained in the company bank statements provided to her. Their sole purpose was to reduce the company’s tax liability and create fraudulent refunds,” Mr Philp says.

“Findlay was appointed as her family’s company accountant in 2012 and soon began cooking the books, filing fraudulent tax returns on behalf of the company for more than seven years.

“She was able to reduce the company’s tax bill and generate fraudulent tax refunds, the majority of which were transferred to her personal bank account and spent on her lifestyle, which included gambling, holidays, and shopping.

“As part of her fraud, Findlay impersonated both of her parents to follow up on the progress of refunds, direct transfers, and update personal details. She also forwarded fake emails to former colleagues at a professional accounting firm to direct transfers and refunds into her personal IRD and bank accounts.

“The tax system relies upon the honesty of taxpayers and the professional integrity of their advisers. Findlay exploited the position of trust she held as a chartered accountant, which enabled to her to continue her offending as long as she did.