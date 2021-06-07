TODAY |

Hamilton 16-year-old in critical condition with gunshot wound

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A teenager is in a critical condition after turning up with a gunshot wound at Waikato Hospital in the early hours of yesterday morning. 

Waikato Hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth says the 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital around 12:20am on Tuesday, before collapsing.

“Police are treating this incident very seriously, and officers are working to establish how and where the boy came to be injured, and who else may have been involved.” 

The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by police as they continue to investigate. 

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact police on 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington bus driver dumps schoolgirl on side of road in the rain after she misses stop
2
Hamilton 16-year-old in critical condition with gunshot wound
3
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
4
Orewa woman waits nearly six months for couch to be delivered
5
Oranga Tamariki staff stood down amid investigation into excessive force in residences
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ risks giving China 'coercive power' over economy - US General

Wellington bus driver dumps schoolgirl on side of road in the rain after she misses stop

Fires at two cell towers in Christchurch treated as suspicious

Judith Collins won't say whether she pushed Todd Muller to resign