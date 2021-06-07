Hamilton 16-year-old in critical condition with gunshot wound

A teenager is in a critical condition after turning up with a gunshot wound at Waikato Hospital in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Waikato Hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth says the 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital around 12:20am on Tuesday, before collapsing.

“Police are treating this incident very seriously, and officers are working to establish how and where the boy came to be injured, and who else may have been involved.”

The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by police as they continue to investigate.