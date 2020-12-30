TODAY |

Hallucinations and psychosis among serious side effects reported from fake MDMA

Source: 

Hundreds of New Year festival goers are reporting painful and serious side effects after taking a drug they thought was MDMA.

Source: istock.com

The drug testing group, KnowYourStuff says about 40 percent of MDMA samples it tested at festivals was actually a cathinone called eutylone.

While initally eutylone provided a similar feeling to MDMA, it wore off faster, meaning people took more thinking it was weak MDMA.

Wendy Allison, who is the director of KnowYourStuff said it was a substance with dangerous side effects.

"The main ones are agitation, anxiety, racing heart, people have described nausea, vomiting, diarrhea," she said.

"And in very high doses we've also been told that people are experiencing hallucinations and psychosis."

Some people were still feeling the effects of eutylone, more than a week after consuming it.

There could be a few reasons why the cathinone was flooding the market.

"Covid has disrupted supply lines all over the world for all sorts of products and we know that there's less MDMA coming into the country because customs have flagged that," said Allison.

"We know that there is less MDMA around because people are telling us that so I think someone has just taken the opportunity to flood the market with this stuff and get rid of it."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Chase's Mark Labbett plans on being 'skinniest chaser'
2
Swimmers ordered out of the water at Pauanui Beach after sharks sighted in area
3
'An absolute hero' - Franklin father drowned while saving children at Auckland beach
4
Prepare for Level 4 lockdown if new Covid-19 strain escapes into community, expert warns
5
Satire Twitter account springs up under Donald Trump's pseudonym after ban
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Miami Coroner reviewing doctor's death two weeks after getting Covid-19 vaccine

Dozens of Auckland beaches deemed unsafe to swim in, the second time in a week

Taranaki adventurers warned to 'be realistic' before tackling mountain

'You’re just bloody totally shocked' — Travellers incorrectly told by Air NZ their flight to Brisbane was quarantine-free