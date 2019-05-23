TODAY |

Half-million dollar support programme for Nelson forest fires dropped

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Nelson
Kaitlin Ruddock
Employment

A half-million-dollar promise from the Government to help with the clean-up of Nelson Tasman following a massive forest fire has been quietly shelved.

On February 18, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced she had signed off on an Enhanced Taskforce Green programme, making $500,000 available in support of affected communities.

The scheme was supposed to put job seekers to work on damaged properties.  

At the time, Ms Sepuloni described how "property owners, residents and the community will have their needs assessed. They may need help with clearing burnt buildings, fences and debris and other work".

But it’s been revealed that no work was ever carried out.

"They promised 10,000 hours of help for property owners that were affected.  Not a single hour of work has been done," Nelson MP Nick Smith told 1 NEWS.

The National politician has been sceptical of the idea since it was announced and says he told the Government so back in February.

"The idea that there were going to be unemployed people available to do skilled work, the likes of replacing fences, replacing driveways, replanting, landscaping and crops, was always going to be unworkable and impractical," he said.

In response, Ministry of Social Development Regional Commissioner Craig Churchill said it was important to activate the Taskforce quickly, "given the devastating effect of the fires".

He said staff worked closely with those dealing with the fires, but because the burning continued underground long after they were put out above, "it took some time to be able to determine what sort of recovery work was going to be needed".

It was then acknowledged the remediation work and replanting for commercial forestry would require specialist skills.

Mr Churchill said Enhanced Taskforce Green funding "does remain available as an option for the Tasman District Council".  At the time of this article being published, MSD had not clarified whether this involved the full $500,000.

Three months on, Tasman residents are still dealing with the impact of the fires, in particular, landowners who had their properties torn up by heavy machinery as a result of firefighters needing to create defence lines to contain the Pigeon Valley blaze. 

Dr Smith said there’s "still a lot of uncertainty for property owners" who have "had to get on and get planted in time for winter, so that those crops and landscape can recover".

"The big frustration for landowners today is they still haven't been able to get the bills paid for the repair work and some of that repair work is still to be done."

Applications to the Tasman Mayoral Relief Fund closed earlier this month, with $450,000 in donations received for distribution.

The Government has given nearly $1.8 million in lottery grants, with further assistance pledged from several agencies.

A spokesperson for Tasman District Council said $272,300 has been committed to land remediation from firefighting activities on private land which are a combination of earthworks, fencing and land cultivation. The overall expected cost is around $900,000.

The aim is to have all money paid out to affected residents by the end of June.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The $500,000 scheme was supposed to put job seekers to work on fire-damaged Nelson-Tasman properties. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Nelson
    Kaitlin Ruddock
    Employment
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:23
    More than 600 million votes were cast in the largest election the world’s ever seen.
    Narendra Modi secures another five years in power with India election win
    2
    Two people stabbed in early morning Auckland incident
    3
    Jeremy Wells with his unique perspective on the launch of Coalition New Zealand, the latest political party from the Destiny Church leaders.
    Watch: Jeremy Wells gives his unique take on Brian and Hannah Tamaki's political party launch
    4
    Veyda-Blu Toko-Gaylor’s quick thinking saved her life and that of dad Reuben Gaylor.
    Meet the 10-year-old superhero who grabbed the wheel when her father had a seizure at 100km/h
    5
    The $500,000 scheme was supposed to put job seekers to work on fire-damaged Nelson-Tasman properties.
    Half-million dollar support programme for Nelson forest fires dropped
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    02:48
    Coalition New Zealand, the latest Christian Conservative party, will be fronted by Hannah Tamaki.

    Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah launch Coalition New Zealand political party

    02:22
    Ihaia Maxwell, 15 was the driver of the car and 12-year-old Meadow James was a passenger.

    Officer involved in fatal Palmerston North pursuit given further training
    03:49
    Pic Picot refused to allow macular degeneration to hold him back. In fact, he turned it into an advantage.

    How Nelson's peanut butter king used his failing eyesight to help his business thrive
    03:08
    There are claims universities are turning a blind eye to the problem for the millions of dollars international students pump into their bottom line.

    Auckland Uni Vice Chancellor says no interest in upping international student numbers despite Govt target