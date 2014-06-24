Half of all Auckland bus trips expected to be free next week as more drivers join fares strike

Around half of all Auckland bus trips are expected to be free starting Monday, a union predicts as workers with the city's largest bus company prepare to join a partial strike.

A bus driver at the wheel.

Over 800 FIRST Union and NZ Tramways Union members who drive for NZ Bus will be joining their Go Bus colleagues for the protest action, in which drivers plan to refuse to collect fares from their Māngere and East Tamaki depots until Christmas Eve, First Union said in a statement.



Go Bus drivers began their free fares strike on Wednesday.



It comes after NZ Bus drivers yesterday voted not to accept the company’s settlement offer - instead deciding to join their colleagues from Go Bus.

The unions say systemic issues resulting from the flawed procurement model for urban bus operators underlies both sets of bus drivers’ concerns.

FIRST Union secretary for transport, pperations and logistics Jared Abbott said a resolution will require Auckland Transport - the contractee of both bus companies - to be involved in finding a solution.

"The industry is facing a shortage, and we seem to be the only ones proposing solutions," he said.

"Yesterday, drivers from the biggest bus operator in Auckland said 'enough is enough' and voted for a free fares strike to let the company and Auckland Transport know that they won’t be the casualties of a system designed to disadvantage them."

He described the free fares strike as a positive way to engage the public on the issue.

Mr Abbott said South Auckland commuters have been "completely supportive" of the Go Bus drivers strike.

"For passengers, next week might be a good time to hop on the bus and get your Christmas shopping done," he said.