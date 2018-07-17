The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Source:Te Karere
A kids’ haha group is keeping the Māori culture alive and well in Melbourne.
Melbourne has become the home to many Māori, however passing on Māori culture and customs down through the generations in a foreign country is difficult.
But one small community in the suburb of Cranbourne is doing its part to keep the culture alive.
Te Karere visited Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki in Melbourne to see how they are teaching the next generation their culture.
