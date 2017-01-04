Hailstorm pelts Canterbury as southerly change brings cold snap

A hailstorm hit Waipara in Canterbury today as a cold snap passed through the South Island.

Metservice issued a thunderstorm risk to southern and eastern ares of the South Island, warning Cantabrians of possible hailstorms.

A Waipara resident's video shows a hailstorm passing over her house, wrecking her vegetable garden.

Temperatures in Christchurch plummeted to only nine degrees in Christchurch today, and strong southerlies brought heavy showers and thunderstorms in Canterbury.

MetService said temperatures in the area dropped seven degrees in less than an hour as the southerly front came through.

