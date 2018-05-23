Hail, thunderstorms, thousands of lightning strikes batter North Island overnight with more severe weather expected today

The severe thunderstorms that descended on Wellington yesterday evening, resulting in a plane being struck by lightning, surface flooding, and hail, moved north to drench most of the North Island overnight.

As of 5am this morning there had been 9500 lightening strikes across New Zealand in the preceding 24 hours, mostly on the west coast of the country.

MetService has characterised the atmosphere over the country today as remaining "unstable" and a continued thunderstorm risk continues.

There still remains severe weather warnings for gale-force winds around Wairarapa, Wellington and Marlborough, however many of yesterday's warnings have now expired.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the Bay of Plenty ranges.

Some Sleety showers are heading for most of the Southland and Otago today, which should ease later this afternoon.

Oamaru is looking fine during the day, but most people will battle some strong south-westerly winds.

There's rain from Milford Sound, along the West Coast and into Nelson, which will be heavy with possible hail across the coast.

After lunch these storms should start to clear in Hokitika, Greymouth and Nelson.

A mostly fine day is forecast out east, with a couple of showers to kick in this afternoon, possible earlier in Blenheim.

It will be 11 degrees in Timaru and Christchurch, with a high of 13 degrees in Kaikoura and Blenheim.

A mix of clear skies are expected in the North Island's east, along with the odd shower this morning in Gisborne.

Scattered showers are forecast this afternoon in Hawke's Bay, and throughout the day in Masterton.

It's set to be a wet day in the lower north, with rain set for everywhere, but a brief break will occur this morning around Wellington, Kapiti and Levin, before they kick back in this afternoon.

Further north, some of those showers will be heavy with possible thunderstorms.

Those showers continue in the Bay of Plenty, and you'll see them get stronger with possible thundery falls.

Although that should clam down a bit after lunch.

Tauranga and Whakatane are forecast for 17 degrees.

It also doesn't let up in the upper north. Everyone will see rain, and some of the showers will be heavy, plus there's some strong winds will whipping through also.