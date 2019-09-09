Hail, lightning and flooding warning for Auckland as thunderstorms approach from the north

MetService is warning there may be hail, lighting and surface flooding in Auckland this afternoon as thunderstorms approach from the north.

It comes as over 300 lightning strikes were recorded near Whangārei Heads, Northland between 1 and 2pm.

The MetService warned that: "A line of thunderstorms currently north of Auckland are expected to affect the city in the next 1-2 hours.

"Potential small hail, lightning and surface flooding in brief heavy rain."

The line of thunderstorms are due to arrive in time for afternoon school pick-ups.