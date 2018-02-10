'Haere Ra, New York!'- Kiwi model returns home to host TVNZ 2's Project Runway

Kiwi model Georgia Fowler has been confirmed as the host of TVNZ 2's Project Runway New Zealand.

Georgia Fowler has modelled for several international brands including Chanel, MiuMiu, and Yeezy. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Fowler shot to international stardom in 2012, when she appeared on the Chanel catwalk.

She has since modelled for the likes of Victorias Secret, MiuMiu, DKNY and Kanye West's Yeezy.

Ms Fowler, who will be following in the footsteps of model and host of the US show Heidi Klum, says she couldn't be more thrilled with the opportunity.

"To help launch the career of a Kiwi designer, while giving people a glimpse into the world of fashion, is beyond exciting," she says.

Each week Ms Fowler will watch a group of ambitious designers battle it out in challenges designed to test creativity and resourcefulness.

At the end of each week one will be sent home.

The last remaining designers will be tasked with designing and creating an entire collection, which ultimately decides who is crowned the winner.

Could you be New Zealand’s next fashion sensation?

