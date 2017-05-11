 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'I had to take a $20k loan because of the crisis' - victim of Havelock North gastro outbreak says heads should roll

share

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Plumber Scott Kelly was infected and developed gastroenteritis last year after sheep faeces were carried by heavy rain into the Hawke's Bay town's water supply.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Environment

Katie Bradford

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Watch your speed: Locations of new speed cameras around NZ revealed


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
3
Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.

Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

00:29
4
Slovenian cyclist Luka Pibernik thought he'd sealed the stage five win at the Giro D'Italia, only to realise he celebrated a lap early.

Watch: 'Oh no, he thinks he's won!' Cyclist prematurely celebrates stage win, leaving commentator in hysterics

02:51
5
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Thunderstorms forecast for top of North Island as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of NZ today and tomorrow

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ