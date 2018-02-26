Hacking heartbreak - whale adventure company loses thousands to scammers

Rae Gill runs Amazing Whale Adventures, a swimming with whales adventure tour company which takes clients to Tonga, Tahiti and Norway.

Her business took a big hit last September when hackers intercepted email traffic between Rae and a Norwegian whale adventures company, and then, posing as the Norwegian company, they persuaded Rae to deposit client funds into the hacker’s account.

Rae lost around $42,000. She’s unlikely to recover the scammed money from either the hackers or the bank - because it was Rae who provided the account details to the bank, the bank did not make a mistake.

Netsafe says this is a sophisticated scam which has taken thousands from Kiwis.