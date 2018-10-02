TODAY |

Hackers sell 4000 .nz email addresses, passwords stolen from popular app

Source:  1 NEWS

A popular PDF app which last month had millions of emails and passwords leaked in a significant data breach has today revealed a further breach than previously reported.

Source: istock.com

On November 20, a person claimed to be in possession of 2.6 million email addresses and hashed passwords from Nitro PDF, an application which allows users to create, edit and sign PDF files, cyber security organisation CERT NZ said in an alert this afternoon.

Of that figure, over 4000 were .nz email addresses.

CERT NZ today said it now understands there was a further breach, after attackers claimed to have put 11 terabytes of documents stored on the service for sale online.

Metadata for the documents have been shared publicly, strongly indicating the attackers have the documents in their possession, CERT NZ said. 

read more
Thousands of New Zealanders' email addresses, passwords stolen in data breach

CERT NZ was unable to verify the authenticity of the data.

"At this point CERT NZ has no reason to believe that the attackers intend to release these publicly," CERT NZ said in an alert.

"However, CERT NZ is encouraging organisations to consider what the implications would be if the documents were released."

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Internet
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
2
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
3
Dame Trelise Cooper apologises after backlash over naming $299 dress 'Trail of Tiers'
4
Rescued from the dinner plate, 100 eels to hunt invasive fish dirtying Auckland reservoir
5
Kane Williamson commits to playing Wellington Test after missing training for midwife appointment in Tauranga
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man accused of shooting police dog in Northland faces four charges

Dame Trelise Cooper apologises after backlash over naming $299 dress 'Trail of Tiers'

Rockfall warning sign for Cape Kidnappers walk the only change after $400k DOC, council risk assessment, business says
00:35

Cardinal George Pell recalls his 'dark moments' in jail before sexual abuse acquittal