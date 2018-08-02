Hacker’s ransom request shuts down Taranaki high school’s entire computer system

Two people are dead after a two-car-crash in Napier this afternoon.

Police say emergency services were called to the crash at 4:35pm.

The accident took place on Sandy Road, Meeanee, Napier.

Police say two people have died and a third person, from the same vehicle has serious injuries.

There were two occupants in the second vehicle, a man with minor injuries and a woman, who was uninjured.

