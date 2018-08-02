Hacker’s ransom request shuts down Taranaki high school’s entire computer system

Emily Cooper
1 NEWS Reporter
Controversial far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux touched down in New Zealand last night.
Promoters sent out a photograph showing the pair posing under traditional Māori carvings in the Auckland Airport international arrivals hall.
The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by the Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.
They have managed to book an undisclosed private venue to hold their speaking rally and are due to speak tomorrow evening.
Two people are dead after a two-car-crash in Napier this afternoon.
Police say emergency services were called to the crash at 4:35pm.
The accident took place on Sandy Road, Meeanee, Napier.
Police say two people have died and a third person, from the same vehicle has serious injuries.
There were two occupants in the second vehicle, a man with minor injuries and a woman, who was uninjured.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are asked to avoid the area.