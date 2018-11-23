 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Haami Hanara, 14, found guilty of murder of Hawke's Bay man

Breaking
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice

Haami Hanara, 14, has been found guilty of the murder of 40-year-old Kelly Donner, who was found with critical injuries outside a Flaxmere pub in March this year. 

The jury took three and a half hours to hand down the verdict.

The teenager had been on trial in the High Court at Napier, charged with the murder of Mr Donner.

The incident happened after Hanara and a group of youths were out on a Sunday night planning to rob a liquor store. The group met Mr Donner, a known rough sleeper, in a service area behind the local pub.

They borrowed a torch from him to try and steal a van.

When Mr Donner asked for his torch back, a fight broke out which spilled into a grassed area outside the tavern. Bottles and concrete were thrown by each party and Mr Donner was even hit with a bicycle.

CCTV footage shown to the court showed Mr Hanara with a knife in his hand before chasing Mr Donner out of shot. The teenager then returns to frame with the knife covered in blood.

Multiple teenagers gave evidence stating that they saw Hanara with the knife that night. With one telling the court she saw Hanara punching Mr Donner in the neck and shoulder area and afterwards said, "I stabbed him – run".

Hanara testified in the trial and told the court he didn't remember how he got Mr Donner's blood on the knife.

Defence lawyer Eric Forster argued in his closing statement the 33 seconds where the 14-year-old cannot be seen in the CCTV is "asking you to fill in the gaps" and said that meant "you can’t record a verdict of guilty beyond reasonable doubt".

He also told the jury the witnesses weren’t credible as they gave conflicting reports of what happened and one was under the influence of cannabis.

Crown Prosecutor Steve Manning told the jury it’s, "clearly not credible" that the teenager doesn’t remember what happened.

He is the only one with a knife and has admitted to it only being in his hands. Despite the lack of CCTV images of the incident, there are three people who say they saw the defendant attack Mr Donner.

The four other youths involved in the attack have been dealt with by the youth court.

Sad list of young convicted killers

Haami Hanara joins a sad list of very young convicted killers.

Bailey Kurariki was 12 when he was with a group of teenagers who killed Michael Choy. He was convicted of manslaughter when he was 13.

At 14, Lori-lea Te Wini was the younger of two teens sentenced for the murder of John Rowe.

Thirteen-year-old Jordan Nelson shot and killed his caregiver.

Diary owner Arun Kumar was stabbed and killed by a 13-year-old with a 12-year-old also involved. Identities of both were supressed.

As was the killer of 11-year-old Triston Papuni. Shot by his 12-year-old cousin.
 

181119 NEWS. Photo: STUFF. Haami Hanara, 14, on trial for murder in the Napier High Court.
Haami Hanara. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
South Korean pastor jailed for raping eight female followers who believed he was God
2
181119 NEWS. Photo: STUFF. Haami Hanara, 14, on trial for murder in the Napier High Court.
Haami Hanara, 14, found guilty of murder of Hawke's Bay man
3
One person dead after prison van transporting prisoners crashes with car
4
The Wellington woman, who was last seen alive last weekend, was five months pregnant.
Two phones belonging to Sonam Shelar found, but at separate beach from where her body was discovered
5
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 22: The TVNZ news team arrives at the 2018 Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards at the Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand on November 22, 2018. on November 22, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images for NZTV Awards)
Best news award at TV Awards won by 1 NEWS, Hayley Holt and Jehan Casinader also claim awards
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:04
Matthew Hedges was sentenced to life in prison on charges that he was spying for the UK.

Wife of UK researcher imprisoned in UAE for spying, describes husband as 'innocent victim'
00:44
The Wellington woman, who was last seen alive last weekend, was five months pregnant.

Two phones belonging to Sonam Shelar found, but at separate beach from where her body was discovered

South Korean pastor jailed for raping eight female followers who believed he was God
181119 NEWS. Photo: STUFF. Haami Hanara, 14, on trial for murder in the Napier High Court.

Lawyer for 14-year-old accused of stabbing Hawke's Bay rough sleeper to death says not enough evidence to convict - 'asking you to fill in the gaps'