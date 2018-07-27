 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Hāwea access dispute: Anyone can use road with permission

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

The manager of Hunter Valley Station, which is at the centre of a spat over public access, says anyone is welcome to use his road if they ask permission.

The Walking Access Commission and the Department of Conservation are seeking a vehicle easement through Hunter Valley Station, owned by former US TV personality Matt Lauer, which is the gateway to the Hāwea Conservation Park.

Mr Lauer's lawyer Graeme Todd said the public already had walking access over the farm track, which goes about 40km from the farmstead to the head of the station, if they first call up - a condition that was volunteered by Mr Lauer when the sale was made.

Station manager Digby Cochrane told Morning Report his family have allowed people to use their station farm road for the last 40 years.

"We've granted access and anyone's more than welcome to come and have a look," Mr Cochrane said.

He said certain criteria needed to be met, because the road being contested had multiple river crossings, was narrow, and the purpose for access needed to be known before permission was granted.

"Providing they meet all the criteria and the conditions are right [then permission will be granted] ... it's raining at the moment and you'd have to have a snorkel in your vehicle, because there's rivers to cross," Mr Cochrane said.

"You have to ask permission and providing they've got a good four-wheel-drive, the rivers aren't hollow ... then yeah, good as gold.

"As far as hunting goes, we don't really like people hunting on our private property because there's stock around, you know, it's a working farm at the end of the day."

However, there was a lot of safety and managing concerns involved with greater access to Hāwea Conservation Park, he said.

"That's pretty much what this whole argument is about ... everyone wants access to the Hāwea Conservation Park and to get access to the Hāwea Conservation Park there is a track up our side but it's from our homestead," he said.

"It takes you four hours to drive it and you have to cross probably ten rivers to get there, you have to cross the hunter four times which we don't even cross ourselves 'cause it's that high.

"It's almost impossible to drive to the Hāwea Conservation Park, unless you really know what you're doing."

There needed to be more clarity about the purposes for greater access and who would manage that, Mr Cochrane said.

"That's a bit of a grey area because they're [the Walking Access Commission and DOC] not just after walking, they're after cycling, horses, vehicles, aren't they?" he said.

"Whose going to manage this access if you have greater access [approved]? At the moment, we have to rescue people that we let up the valley, we've done it for years, we've had to ... pull people out because they get stuck."

Mr Cochrane's statements follow from Federated Mountain Clubs president Peter Wilson's claims that the managers have been very selective over who got access.

Mr Cochrane said the station's phone number was readily available online and in various directories if people wanted to ask for permission.

Hāwea Conservation Park.
Hāwea Conservation Park. Source: DOC
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

3

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow
4

Heartbreaking photo shows endangered killer whale carrying its stillborn calf for hours off US coast
5

Should far-right pair Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux be able to speak in New Zealand?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

One person dead after New Plymouth crash
00:37
Jefferies is accused of murdering his partner Kim Richmond.

Jury retires for weekend after starting deliberations on whether Cory Scott Jefferies murdered partner Kim Richmond
15 October 2017. Gisborne / New Zealand. Statue of Captain Cook in Gisborne City centre. New Zealand.

Commemoration of first onshore Māori-European meeting gets $3.5 Government funding boost

Auckland Music Theatre confirms alleged serious incident at bar forced show's cancellation

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Auckland amateur theatre company Auckland Music Theatre has cancelled the final performances of its show The Wild Party, alleging several company members from the production were involved in a late night incident at a bar in Ponsonby last weekend.

It's believed a serious allegation of sexual assault was made by one cast member against another.

"As the safety of our members is paramount and as a result of the alleged incident, Auckland Music Theatre Inc. made the difficult decision to cancel its final five performances of The Wild Party to ensure the safety of all its members," the theatre's chairperson Richard Neame said in a statement this evening.

"We understand the disappointment cancelling the show may have caused some of our members," he said. 

"Due to the seriousness of the alleged incident, we sincerely hope all the affected parties seek support from the most appropriate agencies."

Mr Neame pointed out the alleged incident took place off the theatre's premises, and the social event was not arranged by Auckland Music Theatre Inc.

However several members of The Wild Party's cast say they've felt that the situation was not handled effectively by Auckland Music Theatre.

They're calling for better processes and want an industry standard approach to dealing with similar incidents.

Auckland Music Theatre apologised to ticket holders for the inconvenience.

Rows of red seats in a cinema theater.
Cinema (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Crime and Justice
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:40
Zachary Bryant police themed celebration had some special visitors.

'How could you not turn up to a four-year-old?' - Auckland police hearts melted by boy's 111 invite to his birthday party

Damaging mould found on world class whale bone collection stored at Te Papa

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police

Hawke's Bay teen involved in Tinder murder sentenced to life imprisonment

Damaging mould found on world class whale bone collection stored at Te Papa

Mei Heron
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Arts and Culture
Science
Mei Heron

Damaging mould has been found on a world class whale bone collection stored by the national museum, Te Papa.

Te Papa is now investigating how over 400 bones became mouldy – that's more than 20 per cent of the collection.

It comes as the museum prepares to announce its third round of job cuts to its curator staff in five years.

Dozens of experts from around the world have written to the Prime Minister concerned the museum can't adequately care for its collections.

Anton van Heldon looked after the unique and extensive whale collection for 24 years until a recent restructuring by Te Papa.

"Very literally my blood sweat and tears went into that collection," he says.

He says he was heartbroken to hear the bones, which contributed to Te Papa's highly successful Tahora exhibition, were damaged.

Whale bones are oily which is why they are vulnerable to mould, but experts say the extent of the problem is unacceptable.

"If this had been caught earlier on it might be a different story. But now they're facing… much more work to deal with this issue," says Diana Coop, the president of NZ Conservators of Cultural Material.

There have been several restructures at Te Papa recently, including ones in 2013 and 2015. The latest proposal could see up to 25 jobs cut – halving the number of conservators and again cutting collection roles.

Te Papa says "caring for the collections is the core of what we do as a museum and that will never change," but it couldn’t comment consultations on the proposals were underway.

More than 30 experts are concerned though. Trevor Worthy is one palaeontologist who has written to the Prime Minister.

"It's absolutely not good enough because each of these collections needs specific expertise," he says.

The Government says it's sought reassurances from Te Papa that collections will be effectively and properly managed.

Meanwhile Te Papa says it’s working hard to ensure the whale bones are repaired.

"The usual kind of treatment we'd use is UV treatment then an ethanol treatment but our primary concern is the specimens are not degraded," says Head of Science Susan Waugh.

Experts have written to Jacinda Ardern concerned with the museum’s capacity to care for its collections. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Arts and Culture
Science
Mei Heron