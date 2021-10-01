TODAY |

Hāngi feeds thousands in Auckland lockdown

One man is on a mission to feed the Auckland homeless in lockdown.

Hāngi Master's Rewi Spraggon says himself and his son have given out about 7,700 hāngi meals to Aucklanders over the current lockdown, with the help of sponsorship.

“It’s the oldest tradition of cooking,” he says.

"A lot of them usually eat in the back of restaurants, in the rubbish cans behind the restaurants. But with no restaurants open, there's no food, so there's a huge struggle," Spraggon says.

“It is soul food at its best and these people need their soul fed.”

Spraggon delivers to food banks and other non-profit organisations.

Spraggon says he’s taught over 30 “young hāngi masters” how to make one in their own marae.

