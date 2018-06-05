 

H&M to open its largest NZ store in downtown Auckland late August

Swedish multinational clothing retailer H&M will open its new store in downtown Auckland on August 30.

The four-level shop on the corner of Customs and Queen streets will be the largest H&M store in New Zealand at 3500 square metres, Stuff reports.

H&M, which has been operating in New Zealand since 2016, already has a shop in Auckland's Sylvia Park.

"We are excited to finally be able to announce the opening of our Commercial Bay store on 30th August and to be able to offer our customers two incredible fashion shopping destinations within Auckland," Stuff quoted Hans Andersson, country manager for H&M Australia and New Zealand as saying.

The shop will also have a "home" department.

H&M also has store at The Crossing in Christchurch and at Queensgate in Wellington.

H&M and its associated companies operate in 62 countries with over 4,500 stores.

It's the second-largest global clothing retailer, just behind Spain-based Inditex, parent company of Zara. 

