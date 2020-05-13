TODAY |

Gyms reopen as NZ awakes to Alert Level 2 - with safety measures in place

If you've been missing your daily workouts, a new kind of normality returns as New Zealand moves to Alert Level 2 today as the country's gyms reopen.

However, new safety measures will have to be in place in order to ensure public safety.

Auckland's CLM The Bays gym is one of hundreds of Kiwi gyms that have opened their doors, back in action just after midnight.

However, a minimum 1.5-metre distance is now in place between any equipment, while people are spaced out by two metres in the fitness studio.

Cycle classes will be halved from 20 to 10 participants, and no one will be able to workout without a towel.

CLM The Bays manager Liv Ward spoke to Seven Sharp last night about steps to ensure fitness freaks can work out safely.

