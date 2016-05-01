Gyms make the jump to online classes in an effort to stay afloat

In an effort to keep operating during the lockdown, gyms around the country have shifted to offering online classes to their members.

According to Exercise NZ, up to 80 per cent of the country's exercise studios and gyms are now providing new ways for people to keep up their fitness routines from their living room.

Bigger chains like CityFitness and Les Mills already have systems in place, but smaller gyms as well as pilates and yoga studios are following suit and starting to offer online classes.

Exercise NZ's Chief Executive Richard Beddie is encouraging people who belong to closed gyms or studios to see what they are offering online as a way to support the business.

"That will not only help people stay active, but where possible by supporting the provider, it means they will be around once the lockdown finishes."

In a time of such uncertainty and stress, Mr Beddie says people should treat exercising during the lockdown as a way to also improve their mental health.

"Exercise is the single most effective tool at giving your body the best ability to cope. Think of it as medicine for your body everyday by moving your body in different ways."