TODAY |

Gyms make the jump to online classes in an effort to stay afloat

Source:  1 NEWS

In an effort to keep operating during the lockdown, gyms around the country have shifted to offering online classes to their members. 

Source: Getty

According to Exercise NZ, up to 80 per cent of the country's exercise studios and gyms are now providing new ways for people to keep up their fitness routines from their living room. 

Bigger chains like CityFitness and Les Mills already have systems in place, but smaller gyms as well as pilates and yoga studios are following suit and starting to offer online classes. 

Exercise NZ's Chief Executive Richard Beddie is encouraging people who belong to closed gyms or studios to see what they are offering online as a way to support the business. 

"That will not only help people stay active, but where possible by supporting the provider, it means they will be around once the lockdown finishes." 

In a time of such uncertainty and stress, Mr Beddie says people should treat exercising during the lockdown as a way to also improve their mental health. 

"Exercise is the single most effective tool at giving your body the best ability to cope. Think of it as medicine for your body everyday by moving your body in different ways." 

For those new to the world of exercise he discourages following social influencers, saying it's important to get advice from registered professionals. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
National says getting out of lockdown a 'priority' for NZ economy
2
Coronavirus: Review underway into possible wider use of face masks in NZ
3
Rower Eric Verdonk, who earned bronze for NZ at 1988 Olympics, dies after cancer battle
4
Auckland greengrocer forced to close: 'Everything they're doing is quite blurry'
5
Auckland kava drinking groups continue to meet despite lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

UEFA aim to resume leagues in July - 'We are confident football can restart'

Rescue helicopters plea for drone users to comply with lockdown limits
02:44

Health Minister apologises after breaching Covid-19 lockdown with mountain bike ride

Māori celebrities and experts are doing online Te Reo Māori tutorials through lockdown