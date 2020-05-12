Gyms to enhance cleaning and distancing as Kiwis return for workouts on Thursday

Exercise New Zealand says gyms will be undertaking new physical distancing and hygiene measures as fit Kiwis flock back on Thursday.

CEO Richard Beddie told Breakfast this morning there was excitement and relief among owners, and that most had been planning for this day for weeks.

Physical distancing measures would be in place around the country's gyms, Mr Beddie said, with distancing being "the key tool to keep people safe".

That could include marked parts of share areas where people can work out while maintaining distancing requirements.

Cleaning will be stepped up, as well as some gyms asking members to also clean equipment either before or after they use it.

"Follow the rules of the facilities you go to," Mr Beddie said.

"What we don't want is some community transmission in a few weeks time, in any setting, and then all of a sudden we have the Prime Minister closing down gyms."

Mr Beddie said that "more than half" of Kiwis were likely to get straight back into the gym from Thursday, while some others might hold off for a bit longer.

Some gyms could operate on a "members only" basis in order to manage demand, he said.